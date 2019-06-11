Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Position Increased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 17,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $131,642.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $613,909.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,322 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.27.

NYSE CRL opened at $130.59 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $604.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/charles-river-laboratories-intl-inc-nysecrl-position-increased-by-gam-holding-ag.html.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.