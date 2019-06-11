Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 393.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 461,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,998,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

GTLS opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Schmit sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $42,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

