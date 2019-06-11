Charter Trust Co. Has $707,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,318,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4,346.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,619,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,563,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,660 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,175,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,941.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $647,422.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,233 shares of company stock worth $1,907,734 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USB opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Charter Trust Co. Has $707,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/charter-trust-co-has-707000-holdings-in-u-s-bancorp-nyseusb.html.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.