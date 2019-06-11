Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CHEF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.31 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.66.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,409. The stock has a market cap of $964.89 million, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $39.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $357.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Cugine acquired 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $29,874.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,301.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Mccauley sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $473,514.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,783 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

