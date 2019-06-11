CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 574.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

IRTC opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.69. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $98.37.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.83 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $385,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,286 shares of company stock worth $9,911,340 over the last 90 days. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/cibc-private-wealth-group-llc-acquires-301-shares-of-irhythm-technologies-inc-nasdaqirtc.html.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.