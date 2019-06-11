CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,692,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,763,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 16,825,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after buying an additional 3,950,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,162,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,593,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4,908.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,259,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after buying an additional 3,326,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,065.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $547,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,275 shares in the company, valued at $498,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $40.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

