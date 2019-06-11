CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $253,000.

EVX stock opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $107.81.

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF Profile

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

