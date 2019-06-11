Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, April 21st.

NYSE CI traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $156.36. 1,263,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

