Cigna (NYSE:CI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $164.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cigna’s acquisition of Express Scripts is likely to fuel long-term growth. The company’s expanding international business provides diversification. Its group disability and other businesses is expected to perform well, led by personalized and affordable solutions. Its growing membership has aided revenue growth. Along with top-line growth, Cigna has been able to maintain bottom-line profitability as well. Its strong capital position enables investment in business. The company's ignorganic growth remains impressive. Its strong guidance instills investors confidence in the company. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. An increase in leverage might pose financial risk. Rise in operating expenses may weigh on margins.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

CI traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $156.87. The company had a trading volume of 507,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,095. Cigna has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $33.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,800,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,706,967,000 after acquiring an additional 260,042 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

