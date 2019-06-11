Cincinnati Bell’s (CBB) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cincinnati Bell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NYSE:CBB opened at $5.94 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $379.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $29,799.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $432,113.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Wilson acquired 6,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $44,407.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,909.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,257,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,465,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,141,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70,414 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 995,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 288,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,300,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

