Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.87.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.13. 1,779,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,799,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $57.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 28,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,044 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

