Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.56

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.56 and last traded at $57.43, with a volume of 3850739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $241.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 663.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 435.5% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

