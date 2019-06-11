Citadel (CTL) Trading 54.7% Lower Over Last Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 54.7% against the dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $12,838.00 and $7.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

