Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 373.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,721 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 32.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.87.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Outfront Media Inc has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,703 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,228.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

