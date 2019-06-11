ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNT stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $324.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.97 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on Verint Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 5,514 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $348,484.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,097 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,902,130.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,131 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,724 shares of company stock worth $6,756,296. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

