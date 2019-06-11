Claude Leblanc Buys 1,000 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,125.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Claude Leblanc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Claude Leblanc acquired 2,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Claude Leblanc acquired 3,500 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $57,680.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Claude Leblanc acquired 13,500 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $226,935.00.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.65 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.22 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,157,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

