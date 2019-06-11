CNA Financial Corp Has $824,000 Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. FIG Partners upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $27.70.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.47 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 2,500 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,815. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “CNA Financial Corp Has $824,000 Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/cna-financial-corp-has-824000-holdings-in-first-midwest-bancorp-inc-nasdaqfmbi.html.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.