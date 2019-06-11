CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $9.26. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 2134234 shares trading hands.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

