CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.24

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 660216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

CNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.79.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.29 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.00%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $1,496,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 134,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

