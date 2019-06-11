Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $148.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The company has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

