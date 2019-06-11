Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,270 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110,244 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $105,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Guggenheim raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.72.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.38. 401,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,519,748. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 16,576 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $656,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,787.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,967 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $79,132.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,537 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,480. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

