Comerica Bank Takes Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7,599.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,185 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 544.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 95,556 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,214 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2,971.2% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 43,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,897,000.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $112.15 and a 1-year high of $151.35.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

