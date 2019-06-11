Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.49 Million Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $45,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,409.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $234,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

