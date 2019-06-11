Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Community Bank System alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Bank System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CBU stock opened at $64.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $420,245.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.