Comparing Dyadic International (OTCMKTS:DYAI) & Amyris (OTCMKTS:AMRS)

Dyadic International (OTCMKTS:DYAI) and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amyris has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Amyris shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Amyris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dyadic International and Amyris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amyris 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dyadic International presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.14%. Amyris has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 131.71%. Given Amyris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amyris is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dyadic International and Amyris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $760,000.00 191.56 -$2.14 million ($0.17) -32.06 Amyris $80.42 million 3.90 -$211.35 million ($2.53) -1.62

Dyadic International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amyris. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amyris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Amyris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International N/A N/A N/A Amyris -255.65% N/A -180.12%

Summary

Amyris beats Dyadic International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc., an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products. The company delivers its No Compromise products and services in markets, such as specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

