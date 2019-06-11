Comparing Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and PTC (OTCMKTS:PTC)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of PTC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 17.65% 15.61% 8.37% PTC 3.06% 11.68% 4.97%

Volatility and Risk

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trend Micro and PTC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 N/A PTC 2 2 11 0 2.60

PTC has a consensus price target of $103.53, indicating a potential upside of 14.06%. Given PTC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PTC is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Dividends

Trend Micro pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. PTC does not pay a dividend. Trend Micro pays out 133.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trend Micro and PTC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.45 billion 4.39 $257.66 million $1.84 24.68 PTC $1.24 billion 8.41 $51.98 million $0.90 100.86

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than PTC. Trend Micro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PTC beats Trend Micro on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. It serves finance, insurance, and retail industries, as well as government institutions. Trend Micro Incorporated has a partnership with Moxa Inc. to develop solutions to protect industrial Internet of Things environments; and strategic partnership with Luxoft Holding, Inc. to offer intrusion detection systems and intrusion prevention systems to detect, mitigate, and respond to cyber-attacks on connected cars. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. The company also provides Vuforia Studio tool for industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences; and Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers. In addition, it offers Windchill that provides product lifecycle management capabilities; ThingWorx Navigate for complete, contextual, up-to-date, and accurate product information; Integrity solution to manage system models, software configurations, test plans, and defects; and Servigistics, a suite that enables service parts management and customers to continuously enhance their products and services. Further, the company provides consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through professionals, third-party resellers, and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

