Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €58.63 ($68.17).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Compugroup Medical alerts:

Shares of ETR:COP traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €65.30 ($75.93). 71,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compugroup Medical has a 52-week low of €37.88 ($44.05) and a 52-week high of €64.90 ($75.47).

About Compugroup Medical

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Compugroup Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugroup Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.