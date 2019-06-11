Concho Resources’ (CXO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CXO. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $174.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.32.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of CXO stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.86. 190,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,116. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $5,963,950.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 680,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,355,682.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Gray sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,484,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,045 shares of company stock worth $7,321,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Concho Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.