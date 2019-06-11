Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $174.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven D. Gray sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,484,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Gray sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,394,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,045 shares of company stock worth $7,321,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 973 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

