Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.97 million.

NASDAQ:BBCP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Piecuch purchased 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $45,219.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,861,716 shares of company stock worth $8,396,072 over the last three months.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.31 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

