ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,812 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 88,571,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,855,456,000 after buying an additional 451,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,608,101 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,025,913,000 after buying an additional 809,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,650,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $975,786,000 after buying an additional 861,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after buying an additional 659,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. ValuEngine downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

