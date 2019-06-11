Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,911,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,799,000 after acquiring an additional 356,339 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.13. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $90.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

