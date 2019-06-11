Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) to post $230.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.84 million to $235.00 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $195.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $800.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.00 million to $805.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $856.51 million, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $859.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ROAD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Construction Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of ROAD traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. 265,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,719. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $724.94 million and a PE ratio of 15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 939,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 270,822 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 250,100 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,187,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 215,385 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 964,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,195 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 122,915 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

