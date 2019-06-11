Content Value Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.26 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Content Value Network has a market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Value Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, UEX and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00404717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.02350042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00155347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000853 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,646,430 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, UEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

