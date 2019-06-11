Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 170.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 1,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 38,600 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $1,496,136.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 896,428 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,996. 77.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Continental Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

CLR opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 20.06%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

