Contrasting LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) & Limelight Networks (OTCMKTS:LLNW)

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveWorld and Limelight Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $7.71 million 0.09 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Limelight Networks $195.67 million 1.71 $9.84 million ($0.02) -145.50

Limelight Networks has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LiveWorld and Limelight Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Limelight Networks 0 1 3 0 2.75

Limelight Networks has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.37%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Risk and Volatility

LiveWorld has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld -12.13% -100.83% -44.27% Limelight Networks 0.61% -8.25% -6.72%

Summary

Limelight Networks beats LiveWorld on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. provides social media solutions for global brands. The company is involved in developing strategy, creating and publishing content, engaging customers, moderating content, managing crises, and gleaning insight from social media. It offers engagement services, including social architecture, audit, and competitive analysis; content programming plans and authoring; day-to-day online engagement and community management; social media crisis management; highlights and custom reporting; and strategy consulting services. The company also provides content moderation services, such as moderation plans and guidelines, moderator selection and training, hourly content moderation, moderation management, moderation program model, and highlights and custom reporting. In addition, it offers insight services comprising setup, customization, training, and support; management, tagging, and analysis; and listening and monitoring of the social Web. Further, it provides listening services that include brand monitoring, social Web listening, market research listening programs, customizable listening track offerings, human management and analysis, and real-time monitoring or 30-day rear-view listening reports. Additionally, the company offers LiveEngage, a social content marketing suite that enables brand managers or customer support agents to directly respond to escalated content; LiveMod, a content moderation software enables human moderators to accept, reject, and escalate content in context; and LiveInsight software, an analytics and insights solution designed to engage and scale human review and analysis. It serves various industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, financial and travel services, healthcare, automotive, technology, and media and entertainment. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

