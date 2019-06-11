ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $7.00. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 2687112 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) by 229.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 1.08% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. It engages in the development of TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B; and CRV431, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

