Cortland Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 163,944 Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Cortland Advisers LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 163,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.13. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,338.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $155,605.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

