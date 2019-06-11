Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Position Raised by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 3,576.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,791,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,688,556 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $43,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COTY opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Coty Inc has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $533,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,666 shares in the company, valued at $849,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 150,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,747,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 156,808,896 shares of company stock worth $1,827,304,250. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

