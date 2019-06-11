Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €50.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €56.11 ($65.25).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €41.37 ($48.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. Covestro has a 1-year low of €38.43 ($44.69) and a 1-year high of €83.98 ($97.65). The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

