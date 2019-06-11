Critical Analysis: First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and Avidbank (NYSE:AVBH)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 23.61% 11.56% 0.90% Avidbank 25.14% 12.24% 1.35%

Volatility and Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Avidbank does not pay a dividend. First Republic Bank pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Republic Bank and Avidbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 9 5 0 2.36 Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Republic Bank currently has a consensus target price of $104.54, indicating a potential upside of 5.72%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than Avidbank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Republic Bank and Avidbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $3.58 billion 4.63 $853.83 million $4.81 20.56 Avidbank $45.30 million 3.14 $11.12 million N/A N/A

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Avidbank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, business loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury management services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; student loan refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its services through 82 offices, including 75 preferred banking licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson; and Wyoming, as well as 7 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit. Its personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking offers working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending offers permanent loans and bridge financing products. The company provides financing solutions, such as technology and asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. The company also offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC  real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

