Critical Comparison: Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and Watford (NYSE:WTRE)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Watford’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $52.64 million 1.07 -$26.68 million N/A N/A Watford N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Watford has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. 49.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Watford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services -30.73% -57.59% -4.04% Watford N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kingsway Financial Services and Watford, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Watford 0 3 1 0 2.25

Watford has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Watford’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Watford is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Summary

Watford beats Kingsway Financial Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

