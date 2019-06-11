Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $15.32 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Mastercard by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $261.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.58.

In related news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $63,382,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,302,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,530 shares of company stock valued at $93,705,711 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $266.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $269.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

