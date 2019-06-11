Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect Crown Crafts to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.46. Crown Crafts has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Crown Crafts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Crown Crafts (CRWS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/crown-crafts-crws-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.