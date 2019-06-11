CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $29.60 million and $7.36 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, BCEX, Binance and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Tokenomy, BCEX, Zebpay, DragonEX, LBank, Bibox, Koinex, Binance, Cobinhood, Bithumb, OKEx, CoinBene, IDCM and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

