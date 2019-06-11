DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0250 on Major Exchanges

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $136,874.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $711.93 or 0.08986638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00042477 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021726 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012602 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000638 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,747,068 tokens. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

