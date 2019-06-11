Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. BidaskClub cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. 153,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,095. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.65. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $45.61.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.41). On average, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $309,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $399,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 61,033.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

