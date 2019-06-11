DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 52.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.50, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $22,039,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.66, for a total value of $45,608.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.25.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,079.37 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,228.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $9.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.41 by ($0.17). Markel had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 37.72 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

