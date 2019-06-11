Denbury Resources Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) – Analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Denbury Resources in a report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.49 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. Denbury Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Shares of DNR stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $631.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 3.67. Denbury Resources has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other Denbury Resources news, insider Christian S. Kendall bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,751,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,891,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 61,830,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $383,349,000 after buying an additional 2,706,664 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,428,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 2,675,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,039,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 2,484,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.