Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) CFO Sells $621,300.00 in Stock

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 30,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $621,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 783,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,225,870.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

F Mark Wolfinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denny's alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 15,000 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $290,850.00.

On Friday, May 10th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 732 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $14,200.80.

On Monday, May 13th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $144,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 5,000 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $96,900.00.

On Friday, March 29th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,450 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $137,601.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. Denny’s Corp has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $151.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DENN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Denny’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/dennys-corp-nasdaqdenn-cfo-sells-621300-00-in-stock.html.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.