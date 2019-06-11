Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) CFO Sells $621,300.00 in Stock

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 30,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $621,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 783,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,225,870.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
F Mark Wolfinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 24th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 15,000 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $290,850.00.
- On Friday, May 10th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 732 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $14,200.80.
- On Monday, May 13th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $144,150.00.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 5,000 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $96,900.00.
- On Friday, March 29th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,450 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $137,601.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. Denny’s Corp has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.13.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $151.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on DENN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Denny’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
